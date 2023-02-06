Wood (thumb) has been upgraded to available for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Wood missed Dallas' last eight games with a fractured left thumb and is still dealing with some bruising, but it won't be anything that prevents him from playing for the first time since Jan. 18, per Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News. The Mavericks are missing Luka Doncic (heel), and Kyrie Irving won't be ready to make his team debut until Wednesday, so Wood could be in store for heavy usage in his return to action.