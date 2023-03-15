Wood (foot) is available for Thursday's game versus the Spurs.
Wood will return to the lineup Thursday after being upgraded from questionable to available with right foot soreness. He is averaging 12.6 points and 4.0 rebounds in 19.6 minutes across his last five appearances.
More News
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Questionable against Spurs•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Won't play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Questionable Monday•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Grabs team-high eight boards•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Lackluster production in win•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Strong showing off bench•