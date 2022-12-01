Wood (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
Wood will play through an illness Thursday. He remains inconsistent but averaged a solid 16.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25.4 minutes last month.
More News
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Questionable Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Shines in loss, starts second half•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Bounces back vs. Celtics•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Authors efficient scoring outing•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Comes close to double-double•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Adds 15 off bench•