Wood contributed 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 124-95 loss to the Celtics.

Wood was well on his way to a double-double entering the break, scoring six points on 2-of-7 shooting while grabbing eight rebounds, three of which came on the offensive end. He played just under nine minutes in the third quarter before sitting for all of the fourth, but he still managed to grab another six points and four boards to give him his seventh double-double of the season. The Mavericks' forward had broken the 20-point mark in three consecutive games coming in, though his team-high 12 rebounds were the most he's recorded in a game since Dec. 19.