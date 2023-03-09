Wood notched 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Pelicans.

Wood's best quarter came in the second where he scored nine points on 4-of-7 shooting from the floor to go along with four rebounds. He took only three shots in the second half, making two of them for another six points while also being charged with four personal fouls in the fourth quarter alone. The 6'9" forward finished with a team-high eight rebounds, though just three of them came in the second half. Wood is averaging just 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game to start this month.