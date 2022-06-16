Wood was traded to the Mavericks on Wednesday in exchange for the No. 26 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and four other players, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Wood will join a Dallas team fresh off their appearance in the 2022 Western Conference Finals as Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, and Marquese Chriss head to Houston along with a first-round pick in the upcoming draft. Wood averaged 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 30.8 minutes per contest this season and should make an immediate impact in the Mavericks' frontcourt to take pressure off Luka Doncic and his supporting cast for the 2022-23 season.