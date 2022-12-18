Wood had 26 points (9-18 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 43 minutes during Saturday's 100-99 overtime loss to Cleveland.

Wood played a whopping 43 minutes in the loss, putting forth his best performance as a member of the Mavericks. After a subdued period, Wood has come alive over the past few games, topping 20 points in four of his past five contests. While his spot in the starting lineup is far from guaranteed, his playing time appears to be trending up, making him a solid must-roster player across all formats.