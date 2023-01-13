Wood closed with 24 points (10-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and one steal in 48 minutes during Thursday's 119-115 double-overtime victory over the Lakers.

Wood played a season-high 47 minutes in the 2OT victory, and he finished second on the Mavericks in scoring and assists while tying for the team lead in rebounds. His biggest impact may have been on the defensive end, where he tied a season high with five blocks. One of those swats came with Dallas up by one and under two minutes remaining, though Wood appeared to hurt his ankle when coming down after deflecting a Russell Westbrook layup attempt. However, after limping off the court, Wood returned to the contest and proceeded to block LeBron James on a layup try on Los Angeles' ensuing possession. Wood has started 13 of the Mavericks' past 15 contests and has emerged as the team's second-best weapon this season, averaging 18.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists 1.8 three-pointers, 1.3 blocks and 0.5 steals over 40 games on the campaign.