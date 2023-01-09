Wood finished with 27 points (8-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 16 rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 loss to the Thunder.
Wood led the way for the Mavericks in this loss, and he finished as Dallas' main scoring weapon in a game where Luka Doncic (ankle) didn't play. Even if the star guard returns to action Tuesday against the Clippers, Wood should play a prominent role on offense. He's scored at least 20 points in five of his last six contests.
