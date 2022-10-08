Wood registered 23 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 19 minutes off the bench in Friday's 110-105 loss against the Magic.
Wood had been a consistent starter with both the Pistons and Rockets, but it remains to be seen if he'll have the same role with the Mavericks in a frontcourt that also features JaVale McGee, Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber fighting for minutes. Even if he plays off the bench, Wood should have decent fantasy appeal due to his ability to contribute in several categories.
