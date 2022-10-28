Wood posted 11 points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 win over the Nets.

While Woods did score the ball efficiently, his three turnovers to no assists and five fouls against a Nets team with no dominant big man is alarming. Woods snapped his streak of three straight 20+ point games but should continue to score well as long he continues receiving roughly 25 minutes a game and gets easy looks from Luka Doncic.