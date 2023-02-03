Wood (thumb) said he's unlikely to play Saturday against the Warriors, but there's a strong possibility he's able to suit up for Monday's matchup in Utah or Wednesday's contest versus the Clippers, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Wood was fully cleared for practice Thursday and participated in a post-practice scrimmage Friday, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, but it appears he'll remain out for at least one more contest and attempt to return sometime during Dallas' upcoming five-game road trip. He's already missed seven consecutive matchups, but since he's not dealing with a lower-body issue, he shouldn't have conditioning limitations when he does eventually suit up. Wood's return couldn't come at a better time, as the Mavericks lost Luka Doncic (heel) and Davis Bertans (calf) to injuries during Thursday's matchup against New Orleans, and it's currently unclear if those two will be able to play anytime soon.