Wood produced eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block over 13 minutes during Saturday's 129-122 loss to the Heat.

Wood's season continues to go from bad to worse, playing fewer than 15 minutes for the third straight game. Despite a promising start to the season, it appears the coaching staff has since realized Wood's impact, or lack thereof, on the defensive end is hard to cover. He can obviously be dropped in most formats as the season winds down. What happens beyond this year is anyone's guess.