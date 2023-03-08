Wood chipped in seven points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and two blocks over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 120-116 win over the Jazz.

Wood snapped a nine-game double-double scoring streak with a lackluster offensive performance Tuesday. However, he somewhat salvaged his production with two blocks, marking his 16th game with multiple swats. Wood could see a larger offensive workload Wednesday with Maxi Kleber (hamstring) and Reggie Bullock (quad) sidelined for the second half of Dallas' back-to-back set.