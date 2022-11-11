Wood (knee) is probable to play in Saturday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Wood missed the Mavericks' last two games due to a left knee sprain. Wood's return will likely mean less minutes for Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell.
