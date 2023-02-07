Wood registered six points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 19 minutes during Monday's 124-111 win over the Jazz.

Wood returned to action after missing the past eight games due to a thumb injury. Despite the Mavericks being down on numbers, Wood came off the bench, playing just 19 minutes. The coaching staff was likely easing him back in given the layoff, possibly reassuring managers that he will trend up in the near future. The addition of Kyrie Irving to the roster is going to impact Wood's offensive opportunities. He remains a 12-team asset, although it is possible he may have already peaked this season.