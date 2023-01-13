Wood is listed as questionable for Saturday's meeting with the Trail Blazers due to a sprained right ankle.

Wood logged 24 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and five blocks across 46 minutes of Thursday's double-OT win over the Lakers and appears to have also picked up an ankle injury. Considering the massive workload, the team could opt to give Wood a rest. If that were to be the case, Dwight Powell and JaVale McGee would be in line for more minutes.