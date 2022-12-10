Wood ended with 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes during Friday's 106-105 loss to the Bucks.
Wood had mote minutes on the floor than starter Dwight Powell, a pattern that has repeated itself several times during the season. Wood's stat lines have often been better as well, but so far it hasn't resulted in a promotion to the starting lineup.
