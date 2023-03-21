Wood closed with 20 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 112-108 loss to the Grizzlies.

Wood came off the bench for his 17th straight contest, but he logged 29 minutes and finished tied for second on the Mavericks in scoring. The forward also led the team with nine rebounds and six assists, turning in a strong all-around stat line. After seeing his minutes drop mostly into the teens and low 20s through February and early March, Wood is averaging 30.3 minutes over his past three games and contributing 20.0 points, 10.3 boards, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals over that stretch.