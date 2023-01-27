Coach Jason Kidd said Thursday that Wood (thumb) will be re-evaluated in one week, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.

After sustaining a fractured left thumb a week ago against Atlanta, it seems that Wood will miss at least another week as he continues to recover. Expect the Mavericks to continue to rely on production from Dwight Powell and JaVale McGee while the center is out.