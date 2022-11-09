Wood (knee) will not make the Mavericks' two-game road trip, Mark Followill of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

It was reported Tuesday that Wood would remain in Dallas and not travel with the team for Wednesday's contest, and it seemed unlikely he would join the team 24 hours later in DC. Head coach Jason Kidd confirmed that Wednesday, meaning Wood's next chance to suit up comes Saturday back in Dallas versus the Trail Blazers. Dwight Powell and JaVale McGee are the primary candidates to receive additional minutes in his stead.