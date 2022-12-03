Wood will not play in Saturday's game against the Knicks due to a non-COVID related illness, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
In Wood's absence, some combination of JaVale McGee, Maxi Kleber and Davis Bertans figure to take on his usual minutes. The big man's next chance to suit up will come Monday versus the Suns if his health allows it.
