Wood is out for Wednesday's matchup at Orlando due to a sprained left knee, and considering he's not with the team, is unlikely to play at Washington on Thursday.

Wood remains in Dallas while the team is on a two-game road trip. Wednesday will mark his first absence of the season. The big man's 24.7 minutes per game will likely be filled by a combination of Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell.