Wood (illness) is available Wednesday against the Jazz, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.
As expected, Wood will play through his illness. His scoring has cooled off lately, and he's averaged just 9.0 points in 25.7 minutes across the past three games.
More News
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Upgraded to probable•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: In foul trouble Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Strong production continues in loss•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Explosive play off bench•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Wraps preseason with double-double•