Wood ended with six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block across 12 minutes during Monday's 127-104 win over the Pacers.

Even with Maxi Kleber (hamstring) sidelined, Wood still tied his season low with 12 minutes played. The talented forward has been held under 20 minutes in back-to-back games and has totaled just 15 points during those contests after scoring in double figures in 16 of his previous 17 appearances.