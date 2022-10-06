Wood registered 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 13 rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes in a 98-96 preseason win against the Thunder on Wednesday.

Wood was dynamic in his first preseason action as a member of the Mavericks, leading all players in rebounds and adding 16 points. The big man averaged a double-double over 68 games for Houston last season after narrowly missing that milestone in his previous campaign, so there's little doubt about his ability to contribute as both a scorer and rebounder. He's expected to come off the bench for Dallas this season but should see enough minutes to again be a solid fantasy asset, though playing as a reserve on a new team does lend some risk to his outlook.