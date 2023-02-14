Wood notched 24 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Monday's 124-121 loss to Minnesota.

Wood continues to ease his way back into action from a thumb injury, and he put together his most impressive performance since his return. He shot the basketball with efficiency from the field, and his shot volume has been there over his last three appearances (10 or more attempts from the field in each game). It's also a reassuring sign that Wood continues to see an increase in playing time as he gets back up to game speed.