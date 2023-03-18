Wood totaled 12 points (5-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, eight assists, one block and four steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 111-110 win over the Lakers.

Wood came off the bench but trailed only Kyrie Irving (34 minutes) for the most playing time on the team. Wood didn't shoot well from the field but made his mark across multiple categories, leading Dallas in rebounds, assists and steals. His four thefts tied a season high, and the other time he reached that mark also came against the Lakers (on Christmas Day).