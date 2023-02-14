Wood is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets due to a non-COVID illness.
Wood's potential absence would likely result in increased playing time for Dwight Powell and JaVale McGee. If he's ultimately ruled out, his next chance to suit would be after the All-Star break on Feb. 23 versus the Spurs.
