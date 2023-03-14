Wood (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus San Antonio.
Wood is in danger of missing his second straight game Wednesday due to right foot soreness. If the 27-year-old big man is ultimately ruled out, his next chance to suit up will be Friday's matchup with the Lakers.
