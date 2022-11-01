Wood is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to a non-Covid illness.
Wood has been a key contributor off the bench for the Mavs this season and is coming off his second double-digit rebound effort of the campaign Sunday. Unfortunately, an illness could prevent him from adding to that total Wednesday, potentially resulting in additional minutes for Dwight Powell.
