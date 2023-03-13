Wood (right foot soreness) is questionable for Monday's matchup with Memphis.

Wood is a late addition to the injury report with some soreness in his right foot, so there's a chance he'll be joining Kyrie Irving (foot) and Luka Doncic (thigh) on the sidelines Monday night. He'll test his foot again while going through his pregame routine, so Wood will essentially be a game-time call. If he's not able to give it a go, his minutes would be divvied up amongst Davis Bertans, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell.