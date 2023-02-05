Wood (thumb) is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Wood has missed the last eight games due to a fractured left thumb, but the Mavericks hope he'll be able to return Monday against Utah or Wednesday against the Clippers. If he's available Monday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him face a minutes restriction.
