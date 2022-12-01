Wood is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons due to a non-COVID illness.
Wood has topped 20 points in two of the last four games and has averaged 15.3 points and 8.3 rebounds in 28.8 minutes per game during that time. If he's unavailable against Detroit, more playing time could be available for Maxi Kleber.
