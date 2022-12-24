Wood recorded just eight points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four blocks across 28 minutes in Friday's 112-106 victory over the Rockets.

Wood's four blocks were a season-high, but he failed to get anything else going. His single-digit point total was just his second in the month of December, and his five rebounds tied his lowest total of the month. The big man will look to get back on track when Dallas welcomes the Lakers to town on Christmas Day.