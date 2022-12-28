Wood recorded 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 126-121 overtime win over the Knicks.

Wood couldn't repeat the 30-point, eight-rebound, seven-assist performance he delivered on Christmas Day against the Lakers, but he at least came close to approaching a double-double while making a start in the frontcourt alongside Dwight Powell. Even though both players are best served logging minutes at center, Wood and Powell may continue to see an overlap in playing time for the foreseeable future while all of Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) and Josh Green (elbow) are sidelined.