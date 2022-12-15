Wood ended with 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 105-90 loss to the Cavaliers.

Dallas' four starters outside of Luka Doncic struggled to score in the loss, totaling just 24 points collectively. That led to Wood and Reggie Bullock combining for 71 minutes off the bench, and Wood finished as the team's second-leading scorer behind Doncic (30 points). Wood tied a season high with four triples in the contest, with his other such performance coming in his first game as a Maverick on Oct. 19 against Phoenix.