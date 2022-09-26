Mavs coach Jason Kidd confirmed Monday that Wood will begin the season in a sixth man role, Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News reports.

This was the rumor throughout the summer after the Mavs traded for Wood, but Kidd officially confirmed the notion at media day, noting that Dallas will primarily roll with a starting five of Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith and JaVale McGee. Kidd did concede that Wood would likely start in certain matchups, but the hope is that he's able to embrace the new role and take advantage of opposing bench units. For what it's worth, Wood said Monday that he had not previously been informed of Kidd's plan to use him off the bench. Either way, even as a reserve, Wood should still play significant minutes in Dallas, but he makes for somewhat of a risky fantasy investment given the change in scenery. Wood closed last season with averages of 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 blocks, 0.8 steals and 1.9 threes per game in 68 appearances (30.8 MPG).