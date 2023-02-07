Wood will come off the bench Monday against the Jazz.
The Mavs will bring Wood off the bench in his first action since Jan. 18. He's missed the last eight contests while recovering from a fractured left thumb. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the team monitor Wood's minutes closely, especially if the contest gets out of hand early.
