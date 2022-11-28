Wood finished with 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Sunday's 124-115 loss to the Bucks.

Wood has generally served as the Mavericks' first big man off the bench this season, but he could get the chance to displace Dwight Powell on the top unit as soon as the Mavericks' next game Tuesday against the Warriors. Not only was Powell limited to eight minutes Sunday while third-string center JaVale McGee was on the court for just four minutes, but Wood also opened the second half with the starters. Even in 25.5 minutes per game this season, Wood has been a strong source of counting stats (17.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.1 steals per contest) while shooting 56.6 percent from the field, but his fantasy value would climb to another level if he's able to consistently reach the low-30-minute range in a starting role.