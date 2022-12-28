Wood recorded 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 126-121 overtime win over the Knicks.

Wood couldn't repeat the 30-point, eight-rebound, seven-assist performance he delivered on Christmas Day against the Lakers, but he sniffed a double-double once again in his sixth straight start. He's averaging 18.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game during that six-game span, and he should remain a valuable fantasy asset, especially if he manages to stay in the starting unit on a permanent basis.