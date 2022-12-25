Wood recorded 30 points (12-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in Sunday's 124-115 win over the Lakers.

Wood delivered one of his best performances of the season Sunday, as he ended just two rebounds and three assists away from recording a triple-double while also reaching the 20-point mark for the sixth time in December alone. He also snapped a streak of three games in which he couldn't clear the 15-point plateau.