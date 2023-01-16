Wood registered 23 points (8-22 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and one block over 35 minutes during Sunday's 140-123 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Wood returned to action after missing Saturday's matchup against Portland, and he continues to play at a very high level, especially in a game where Dallas needed him due to the absence of Luka Doncic (ankle). This was Wood's fourth double-double over his last six appearances.