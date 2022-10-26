Wood produced 23 points (8-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds and one steal over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 loss to the Pelicans.

Wood maintained his early-season momentum despite the loss, reaffirming his role as arguably the second option on offense for the Mavericks. While he is still coming off the bench behind JaVale McGee, Wood is logging starter's minutes and although some questions remain regarding his free throw shooting, he could very well flirt with top-50 value the rest of the way.