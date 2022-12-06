Wood accumulated 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one block over 27 minutes during Monday's 130-111 victory over Phoenix.

Wood missed Saturday's matchup against the Knicks due to an illness, but he didn't skip a beat Monday. He shot 50.0 percent from the field and knocked down a pair of threes for the fourth time in his last six matchups. The 27-year-old is now averaging 16.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 20 contests this season.