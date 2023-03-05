Wood recorded 17 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 130-126 loss to Phoenix.

The 27-year-old is adjusting well to his new role as a source of bench scoring behind the dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Wood has scored in double digits in nine straight games since the Irving trade, averaging 15.3 points, 4.7 boards, 1.6 threes and 1.3 assists in only 19 minutes a game as part of the second unit.