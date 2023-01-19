Wood sustained a fractured left thumb in the second quarter of Wednesday's game against Atlanta and will be re-evaluated next week.
Wood had been especially productive for the Mavericks over the last few weeks, as he posted double-doubles in four of his last seven appearances and averaged 21.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35.0 minutes per game during that time. A better idea of his return timetable could come into focus once he's re-evaluated, but Dwight Powell, Davis Bertans and JaVale McGee are candidates to see increased run in Wood's absence.
