Wood logged 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 130-122 loss to the Hawks.

Wood scored 11 of his 22 points in the third quarter on 4-of-6 shooting from the field before chipping in just two more points in the final period. He added nine boards in the contest, which tied Dorian Finney-Smith for the team lead, while also connecting on three attempts from beyond the arc for just the third time this month. Wood has now broken the 20-point mark in three straight contests and in five of his last six.