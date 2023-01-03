Wood recorded 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, five blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 111-106 victory over the Rockets.

Wood continues to shine as a starter, and he surpassed the 20-point mark for the fourth time in his last five appearances. The big man has been making an impact in more areas than just scoring , though, as his five blocks were a season-high mark and his four-assist tally was his third-best output of the campaign. Wood is averaging 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.8 blocks per game since jumping into a starting role on a full-time basis.