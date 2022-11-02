Wood (illness) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Wood was initially listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup due to a non-COVID illness, but he's trending in the right direction ahead of tipoff. Wood has had a consistent role off the bench to begin the year, and he's averaged 16.7 points and 8.2 rebounds in 25.8 minutes per game.
